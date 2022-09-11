A storming Monday with more rain on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the lower 80′s.

Today we will see a slight chance of storms and some stronger winds that will pass thru the area this afternoon and evening. The remnants of Hurricane Kay will begin moving east and push through Arizona Sunday night and into Monday. Strong to severe storms are possible in the Valley and across the state on Monday.

Storm chances for the Valley are near 50% Monday and Monday night. They will drop to about 30% on Tuesday. After Tuesday, storm chances drop out of the Valley forecast for the rest of next week and a warm-up begins.

Look for highs to stay near 101 Sunday and in the upper 90s Monday through Wednesday. We should climb to about 104 by the end of the workweek.

