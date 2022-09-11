Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

A storming Monday with more rain on the way

More rain is on the way this weekend as remnants from Tropical Storm Kay heads towards the state.
More rain is on the way this weekend as remnants from Tropical Storm Kay heads towards the state.
By Paul Horton
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the lower 80′s.

Today we will see a slight chance of storms and some stronger winds that will pass thru the area this afternoon and evening. The remnants of Hurricane Kay will begin moving east and push through Arizona Sunday night and into Monday. Strong to severe storms are possible in the Valley and across the state on Monday.

Storm chances for the Valley are near 50% Monday and Monday night. They will drop to about 30% on Tuesday. After Tuesday, storm chances drop out of the Valley forecast for the rest of next week and a warm-up begins.

Look for highs to stay near 101 Sunday and in the upper 90s Monday through Wednesday. We should climb to about 104 by the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

More rain is on the way this weekend as remnants from Tropical Storm Kay heads towards the state.
More rain on the way due to remnants from Tropical Storm Kay
More rain is on the way as remnants of Hurricane Kay makes its way to Arizona.
More rain on the way for Arizona
More rain is on the way as remnants of Hurricane Kay makes its way to Arizona.
Humidity and rain on the way for parts of Arizona
While rain chances in Valley are gone for Saturday, the northern and northern central regions...
Lower temperatures, higher humidity on Saturday