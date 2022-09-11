Single tickets for ASU Gammage Broadway season line up on sale Monday

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - General admission single tickets are going on sale this Monday at 10 a.m. for ASU Gammage’s 2022-2023 Broadway season line up!

The season will kick-off with the award-winning, electrifying musical SIX. The show will tell the story of the six wives of King Henry the VIII. In a new retelling of these amazing women’s stories, this show will put a 21st century twist on history that you won’t want to miss. Performances will be held starting Oct. 4, and will last just five days until Oct. 9. Book your tickets here!

Adrianna Hicks (Catherine of Aragon, center) with (l-r), Brittney Mack (Anna of Cleves), Andrea Macasaet (Anne Boleyn), Anna Uzele (Catherine Parr), & Samantha Pauly (Katherine Howard). (Joan Marcus ©)

The second in the lineup is the show based off of Pulitzer Prize-winning book To Kill a Mockingbird. According to the New York Times Critic’s Pick, the show is “the most successful American play in Broadway history. It has not played to a single empty seat”. The show is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. Performances will run starting Dec. 6 until Dec. 11. Book your tickets here!

Pictured from the performance are Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”) and Melanie Moore (“Scout Finch”). (Julieta Cervantes | Julieta Cervantes)

The third in the line-up is celebrating 50 years of dynamic performances--it’s Jesus Christ Superstar! This iconic musical, originally staged at London Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. The music is written by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber to set the stage for a retelling of the last few weeks of the life of Jesus Christ, from the perspective of Judas Iscariot. The show will run from Jan. 31 until Feb. 5. Buy your tickets here!

Jesus Christ Superstar is heading to ASU Gammage starting Jan. 31! (Matthew Murphy | Matthew Murphy, Evan Zimmerman)

You’ve likely seen it on the screen and heard your kids singing it at the top of their lungs for quite some time, now get ready to see it on stage! Blowing in from the frozen north, Disney’s FROZEN is heading to the Gammage! With music written by Oscar Winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez, this musical has won 16 cumulative Tony Awards. This true-to-the-Disney-classic musical is one that you don’t want to miss. Performances will start Feb. 22 and will last until March 5. The date for single tickets for FROZEN will be announced soon. Stay tuned!

Disney's FROZEN the Musical is headed to ASU's Gammage theatre starting Feb. 22 until March 5! (Deen van Meer | Deen Van Meer)

The sun will come out tomorrow, according to this iconic Broadway classic. Little orphan Annie will sing and dance her way into your hearts at the Gammage for just two days--March 24 until 26. Directed by Jenn Thompson, Annie’s musical score is written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. It’s a show for the whole family! Buy your tickets here.

Annie, one of America's most iconic musicals, is tap dancing into the Gammage for just two days in March. (The Crew of Annie | The Crew of Annie)

Starting May 16 and lasting until May 21, Norm Lewis will star in A Soldier’s Play! This show is a relatively new award winner, having landed two 2020 Tony Awards that include Best Revival of a Play. This show is set in 1944 on a Louisiana Army base. A sergeant is murdered, and those on base are forced to reckon with their perceptions of each other, the reasons for service and sacrifice, and what their identity as an American means to each of them. This thriller drama is one that you won’t want to miss. Buy your tickets here!

A Soldier's Play is on its way to the Gammage Theatre starting May 16 until May 21. (A Soldier's Play Production Team | A Soldier's Play Production Team)

It’s time to shake and shimmy it the best that you can, cause you can’t stop the motion of the ocean, the sun in the sky, or Hairspray making its way to the Gammage in June! Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy is touring the U.S. and will host shows starting June 20, lasting until June 25. Hit songs like “Welcome to the 60s”, “Good Morning Baltimore” and many other beloved tunes are all what you have to look forward to in this delightful show. This tour is directed by Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Buy your tickets here!

Hairspray, bringing 60s beats and rhythm and groove, is on its way to ASU's Gammage theatre this upcoming June. (Jeremy Daniel | Jeremy Daniel)

The last but certainly not least Broadway show in the lineup is the one show everyone is dying to go to....it’s Beetlejuice! The ghost-with-the-most is bringing his gang of ghouls and delights to the Gammage stage alongside Lydia Deetz, a very strange and unusual teenager grieving the loss of her mom. Get ready to explore the Netherworld starting August 22 and lasting until August 27. Buy your tickets here!

Beetlejuice is sure to make your Day-O this upcoming August with performances at the Gammage. (Matthew Murphy | Matthew Murphy)

Want to learn more about the ASU Gammage theatre or how to get ahold of season passes, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.