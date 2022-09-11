One person injured after an officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is injured after a shooting involving a police officer in the west Valley.

The shooting happened at 39th Avenue and Catus Road around 5 p.m. this afternoon. Phoenix police say one person was injured. No officers were injured and the incident is being investigated.

Arizona’s Family news crews are on the scene gathering information and will provide updates accordingly.

