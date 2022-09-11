Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One person injured after an officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix

One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon.
One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is injured after a shooting involving a police officer in the west Valley.

The shooting happened at 39th Avenue and Catus Road around 5 p.m. this afternoon. Phoenix police say one person was injured. No officers were injured and the incident is being investigated.

Arizona’s Family news crews are on the scene gathering information and will provide updates accordingly.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police are investigating after a shooting occurred at a strip mall in north Phoenix.
One dead, one injured after a shooting in north Phoenix
Deputies responded to the Molino Suites apartment complex Saturday afternoon for the report of...
Man in critical condition after stabbing at Tempe apartment complex
Multiple people injured after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix
Scott Ricafort as Seymour Krelborn in Fountain Hills Theatre's showing of Little Shop of Horrors.
FEED ME! Little Shop of Horrors opens at Fountain Hills Theatre