Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

North Phoenix strip mall shooting kills man, injures woman

One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday...
One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:05 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found 18-year-old Miguel Rosas lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were told by witnesses that a woman inside one of the businesses had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Air Unit and other patrol units searched the area and detained three people. All were interviewed and released later.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One dead, one injured after a shooting in north Phoenix

Officers said they learned from witnesses that a group of men were reportedly shooting at each other in the strip mall parking lot. Officers said they believe Rosas was the target of the shooting, but that the woman who was injured was uninvolved. No information about any suspect or what led up to the shooting is available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly causing two separate car crashes in...
Man arrested after two car accidents, police pursuit in Scottsdale
The most expensive home in Sedona is on the market for $19.4 million.
$19 million estate is for sale making it the most expensive home to hit the market in Sedona
Man armed with samurai sword dies after being shot by police in west Phoenix
An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix