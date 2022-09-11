Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man in critical condition after stabbing at Tempe apartment complex

Deputies responded to the Molino Suites apartment complex Saturday afternoon for the report of...
Deputies responded to the Molino Suites apartment complex Saturday afternoon for the report of a possible stabbing.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed at an apartment complex in Tempe Saturday afternoon.

Maricopa County Sheriff Deputies were called to a Tempe apartment complex near Baseline Road and Interstate 10 at around 2 p.m. after a reported assault. When they arrived, deputies discovered a man had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies have detained an individual and are currently investigating what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon.
One person injured after an officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix
Police are investigating after a shooting occurred at a strip mall in north Phoenix.
One dead, one injured after a shooting in north Phoenix
Multiple people injured after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix
Scott Ricafort as Seymour Krelborn in Fountain Hills Theatre's showing of Little Shop of Horrors.
FEED ME! Little Shop of Horrors opens at Fountain Hills Theatre