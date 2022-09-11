Feed Arizona Children
Grand Canyon’s South Rim phasing in more water restrictions

Grand Canyon South Rim.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ (AP) - Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say the South Rim will begin phasing into greater water restrictions and conservation measures due to a series of breaks in the Transcanyon Waterline.

They say the canyon’s North Rim will remain in current water conservation status. Until park staff repair the break and water in storage tanks reaches sustainable levels, officials say the park will remain in conservation mode. In addition to the new changes, all existing conservation measures remain in place for both the North and South rims.

They say park staff and partners reportedly have been able to conserve water by using disposable dishes and utensils in restaurants, serving water by request only and adopting low water-use methods to clean hotel rooms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

