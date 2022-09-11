$19 million estate is for sale making it the most expensive home to hit the market in Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The most expensive home to ever hit the market in Sedona is for sale at a whopping price of $19.4 million.

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced the listing of Eagle Mountain Estate. The 57-acre property includes ownership of both sides of Oak Creek, fruit orchards, a meadow, and a private vineyard.

“Eagle Mountain Estate is a truly unique Sedona property that combines over the top luxury living with acreage and gated security,” says realty agent, Devin Johnston “This combination has never been available in any property ever listed in Sedona.”

Residents will be able to live in nature with 1,700 square feet of Oak Creek surrounded by National Forest Service land. The grounds include more than 1,600 apple, nectarine, and peach trees that are watered with an automated irrigation system. There is also a six-acre meadow, and a beach party area along the creek with an outbuilding, firepit, and volleyball court.

The 57-acre Eagle Mountain Estate has over a thousand fruit trees and a private vineyard on property. (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The estate was originally built in 2006 and was remodeled in 2015 to resemble a Tuscan-style villa. Designs include Venetian Plaster and American Clay finishes, hand distressed mesquite cabinetry, and slab granite. The main house offers 3,700 square feet of mountain living and includes many amenities like an inground jacuzzi, kitchen appliances, and a sound system throughout the house. The property also has a pool, two guest homes, a rustic barn, and two storage buildings.

The seller has requested to remain anonymous but said it is time for someone else to enjoy the property.

“We have been so blessed to live here in this amazing house and in this sacred Valley for more than a decade but we are now ready to give someone else this incredible opportunity so that they too can enjoy the experience and be the guardians of this beautiful property.”

