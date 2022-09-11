Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

1 dead after motorboat flips at Grand Canyon National Park

The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon. (Source: NPS.gov)
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon. (Source: NPS.gov)(NPS.gov)
By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ (AP) - Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say one person has been killed after a motorboat flipped on the Colorado River.

Park officials say the incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday and emergency medical personnel treated and transported some injured patients. It was unclear how many people on the motorboat were injured and park officials didn’t immediately send any updates Sunday.

They said the motorboat flipped at Bedrock Rapid, which rafting experts say is a large rocky island in the middle of the river that divides the river into left and right channels.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The countdown clock is located in Terminal 4, the busiest at Sky Harbor.
New York woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane
Grand Canyon South Rim.
Grand Canyon’s South Rim phasing in more water restrictions
A man armed with a samurai sword died after he was shot by police this afternoon.
Man wielding samurai sword dies after being shot by Phoenix police
Wind turbines in Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
States with the most untapped wind energy potential