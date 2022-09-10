Feed Arizona Children
Two dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix

The shooting happened near Dunlap Avenue and I-17 around 10:15 p.m. Friday night.
The shooting happened near Dunlap Avenue and I-17 around 10:15 p.m. Friday night.(Arizona's Family File Photo)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide that happened late Friday night in Phoenix.

Police responded to a report that shots had been fired in an apartment complex around 10:15 p.m. near Dunlap Road and I-17. When officers arrived, witnesses told them they heard gunshots coming from inside one of the apartments. A man then walked out onto the balcony of the apartment and began waving a gun in the air. He went back inside, and then another gunshot was heard. Officers went into the apartment and found a woman, later identified as Traci Thurman, and a man, later identified as Ian White, inside. Both had gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Detectives learned that the two were in a relationship and had gotten into an argument inside the apartment. White then shot Thurman several times, went out onto the balcony to shout he was responsible for the shooting, and then turned the gun on himself. Detectives are still investigating, and no further information is available.

Officials ask anyone in the community who is struggling to please call the National Crisis Line at 1-800-662-HELP or 988 (call or text) if they are experiencing any crisis.

