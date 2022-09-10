Judge dismisses rape charge against Lori Vallow’s son with option for charges to be refiled.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Colby Ryan, the son of Lori Vallow, won’t face charges after the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss without prejudice, which allows for charges to be filed in the future.

Ryan was booked with sexual assault charges into Maricopa County jail last Saturday, where, according to court records, he “agreed” with police that he allegedly raped a woman.

The woman told police Ryan went over to her house and the two began watching television and kissing. Ryan wanted to go further but she told Ryan, “stop,” “this isn’t a good idea,” and “I don’t want to do this,” according to investigators who then say Ryan raped the victim as she pleaded for him to stop.

“This gives the office additional time to review the facts of the case,” a county attorney spokesperson says. “Unfortunately, we can’t be more specific as this is still considered a matter pending before our office.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.