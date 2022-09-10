Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Judge dismisses rape charge against Lori Vallow’s son with option for charges to be refiled.

Maricopa County attorneys dropped sexual assault charges for Colby Ryan but could file them...
Maricopa County attorneys dropped sexual assault charges for Colby Ryan but could file them again in the future.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Colby Ryan, the son of Lori Vallow, won’t face charges after the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss without prejudice, which allows for charges to be filed in the future.

Ryan was booked with sexual assault charges into Maricopa County jail last Saturday, where, according to court records, he “agreed” with police that he allegedly raped a woman.

The woman told police Ryan went over to her house and the two began watching television and kissing. Ryan wanted to go further but she told Ryan, “stop,” “this isn’t a good idea,” and “I don’t want to do this,” according to investigators who then say Ryan raped the victim as she pleaded for him to stop.

“This gives the office additional time to review the facts of the case,” a county attorney spokesperson says. “Unfortunately, we can’t be more specific as this is still considered a matter pending before our office.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police said he fired about 200 rounds.
Police release graphic video of Phoenix mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 officers hurt
Dust was spotted in the East Valley.
Blowing dust blankets the east valley, rain slams Casa Grande
Police responded to Central High School shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Shooting scare puts Central High School in Phoenix on lockdown, no one hurt
Graphic Video: Surveillance video shows mass shooter killing two people, injuring others