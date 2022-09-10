Polls show close Governor and Senate races ahead of election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A recent survey shows a close race between the Democratic and Republican candidates running for Arizona Governor and the U.S. Senate seat.

Emerson College Polling surveyed 627 likely voters during Sept. 6-7. According to the results released Friday, the top two political races in Arizona are running neck and neck heading into the final two months of the election. In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic candidate Mark Kelly leads his Republican opponent Blake Masters by two points (47%-45%), which is within the margin of error.

The same poll also shows that Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are tied at 46% apiece in the Governor’s race. The survey found that the economy is the number one issue, with voters at 48%, followed by abortion access and immigration both at 16%.

There also appears to be a gender divide in the Senate race, with Masters winning male voters by a 10-point margin while female voters break for Kelly by 13 points.

At this time, a majority of voters are not happy with Joe Biden’s job performance but still prefer the current president over former President Donald Trump. Fifty-three percent of voters said they disapproved of Biden’s job performance but would still choose him over Trump in a hypothetical match by three points (44%-41%).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.