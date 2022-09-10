Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police release graphic video of Phoenix mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 officers hurt

Phoenix police released surveillance videos that showed a mass shooting that left three people dead and five hurt, including two officers in Phoenix.
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New graphic video released Friday shows a mass shooter opening fire at a north Phoenix hotel parking lot late last month, which left three people dead and five others hurt, including two police officers.

The video shows the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Isiah Williams, leaving his room at Days Inn near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Aug. 28. He was wearing a helmet, a ballistic vest, a gas mask, knee pads and was armed with a rifle and a Molotov cocktail. When Williams goes outside, the video shows him firing at different cars. Thirty seconds into his shooting, he shoots at a white car that pulled into the parking lot, killing two people in the car. The victims were later identified as 44-year-old Karla Garzona and 36-year-old Misael Arevalo.

TRENDING: Shooting scare puts Central High School in Phoenix on lockdown, no one hurt

Three other people in the car get out and run off. Williams continues to walk around the parking lot, shooting at empty cars. He then throws the Molotov cocktail at a nearby Waffle House but the window didn’t break and the cocktail didn’t catch fire. He went back to the Days Inn front office, and aimed his gun inside but didn’t shoot anyone inside. For the next few minutes, he continues to fire his gun randomly with the bullets traveling across Deer Valley Road, hitting cars and buildings. Some people were hit and injured.

TRENDING: Crane operator rescued at Intel campus in Chandler

When police officers showed up, surveillance video shows they were met with a hail of gunfire. One officer was shot and another was hit with shrapnel in multiple places, including his face. One of the injured officers was pinned down by gunfire while others devised a plan to safely go rescue him. Unfortunately, officers didn’t activate their body cameras so there’s no video. Officers got the injured officer and loaded him into a police Tahoe and drove him to the hospital. When the shooting stopped, officers found Williams dead after he shot himself.

TRENDING: Federal judge blocks Arizona law limiting filming of police

Investigators said they found 200 spent rifle rounds, five empty magazines, unused flashbangs, and other tactical equipment. Both officers are out of the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Maricopa County attorneys dropped sexual assault charges for Colby Ryan but could file them...
Judge dismisses rape charge against Lori Vallow’s son with option for charges to be refiled.
Dust was spotted in the East Valley.
Blowing dust blankets the east valley, rain slams Casa Grande
Police responded to Central High School shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Shooting scare puts Central High School in Phoenix on lockdown, no one hurt
Graphic Video: Surveillance video shows mass shooter killing two people, injuring others