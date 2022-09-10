One dead, one in critical condition after crash near Queen Creek

Feed Arizona Children
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single vehicle crash in Queen Creek.(WRDW)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single vehicle crash in Queen Creek.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 4 a.m. on Saturday that a car had crashed near the intersection of Rittenhouse and Riggs Roads, southeast of Queen Creek. When deputies arrived, they learned that the driver reportedly mis-negotiated a curve and crossed into the opposite lane. The car then hit a brick wall and some electrical equipment before coming to a stop. The electrical equipment quickly caught on fire and spread into the vehicle.

One passenger died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Two others were injured. Deputies say they believe speed and impairment were both factors in the crash. All those involved in the crash were teenagers, but no identification is available yet. The unidentified driver will be booked into Maricopa County Jail for manslaughter and aggravated assault, officials say.

Rittenhouse Road is closed between Riggs Road and Cloud Road for the ongoing investigation.

