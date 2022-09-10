Feed Arizona Children
One critical, others injured after a shooting in north Phoenix

Multiple people are injured after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix.
Multiple people are injured after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix.(WVVA News)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple people are injured after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say their crews responded to a business north of Bell Road and 19th Ave just after 4 p.m. after reports of multiple people shot. One of the shooting victims was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The status and number of other victims are unknown at this time. An investigation is underway to find the shooter and what led up to the shooting. Arizona’s Family news crews are on scene and will provide updates to this breaking news situation.

This is a developing story. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

