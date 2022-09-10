More rain on the way for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been an active Saturday of storms in parts of Arizona, thanks in part to Hurricane Kay. The storm is no longer an official hurricane or even tropical storm, but its remnants just off the coast to our southwest continue to bring abundant moisture to Arizona.

Several Flash Flood Warnings were issued this afternoon and into this evening across Northern Arizona, where heavy rain has been falling. Burn scars are especially vulnerable to flooding, and the Pipeline burn scar was impacted by today’s heavy rain. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until midnight tonight for Mohave County.

There’s only a slim chance of Valley storms tonight or during the day tomorrow, but by the late afternoon hours, storm chances begin to climb. The remnants of Kay are forecast to begin moving east and push through Arizona Sunday night and into Monday. Strong to severe storms are possible in the Valley and across the state on Monday. Storm chances for the Valley are near 50% Monday. They drop to about 30% on Tuesday.

After Tuesday, storm chances drop out of the Valley forecast for the rest of next week and a warm-up begins. Look for highs to stay near 101 Sunday and in the upper 90s Monday through Wednesday. We should climb to about 104 by the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.