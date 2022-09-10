Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

More rain on the way for Arizona

While rain chances in Valley are gone for Saturday, the northern and northern central regions...
While rain chances in Valley are gone for Saturday, the northern and northern central regions are expected to see rain in the morning and afternoon.
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been an active Saturday of storms in parts of Arizona, thanks in part to Hurricane Kay. The storm is no longer an official hurricane or even tropical storm, but its remnants just off the coast to our southwest continue to bring abundant moisture to Arizona.

Several Flash Flood Warnings were issued this afternoon and into this evening across Northern Arizona, where heavy rain has been falling. Burn scars are especially vulnerable to flooding, and the Pipeline burn scar was impacted by today’s heavy rain. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until midnight tonight for Mohave County.

There’s only a slim chance of Valley storms tonight or during the day tomorrow, but by the late afternoon hours, storm chances begin to climb. The remnants of Kay are forecast to begin moving east and push through Arizona Sunday night and into Monday. Strong to severe storms are possible in the Valley and across the state on Monday. Storm chances for the Valley are near 50% Monday. They drop to about 30% on Tuesday.

After Tuesday, storm chances drop out of the Valley forecast for the rest of next week and a warm-up begins. Look for highs to stay near 101 Sunday and in the upper 90s Monday through Wednesday. We should climb to about 104 by the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

While rain chances in Valley are gone for Saturday, the northern and northern central regions...
Lower temperatures, higher humidity on Saturday
While rain chances in Valley are gone for Saturday, the northern and northern central regions...
Lower temperatures but higher humidity in the Valley
Heavy rain and moisture are expected this weekend as what's left of Hurricane Kay makes its way...
Monsoon moisture, heavy rain and a drop in temperatures expected for the Valley
Possible storms moving into the Phoenix area