Lower temperatures, higher humidity on Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a humid day across the Valley this Saturday.

The remnants of what was Hurricane Kay brought rain to the state overnight on Friday but has since cleared out, leaving a partly sunny Saturday. Temperatures will also be much cooler than we typically see this time of the year, due to the hurricane. Highs today will climb to 96 for the Valley, and outdoor plans are looking safe from any rain.

While rain chances in Valley are gone for Saturday, the northern and northern central regions are expected to see rain in the morning and afternoon. This applies to areas like Flagstaff, Prescott, and other nearby cities. If you live in flood-prone areas, please be weather aware on Saturday. On Sunday, we are tracking mostly sunny skies while highs reach 100.

The next time to see rain will come late Monday into early Tuesday morning. Highs for the upcoming week will range from the upper 90s to low 100s.

