Flagstaff residents report major power outage during weekend storms

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Flagstaff, the Pipeline Burn Scar area, and surrounding communities in Coconino County until 3 p.m.

Other areas impacted are Doney Park, Sunset Crater National Monument, Timberline, Wupatki Trails, Fernwood, Pine Mountain Estates, and Hutchinson Acres. More than 1,500 APS customers are reporting outages in Flagstaff, and the company says that they aren’t sure how extensive the damage is at this time. APS’s outage map reports that customers can expect power around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Flash Flooding Expected in the Timberline, Wupatki Trails, and Fernwood area.



If indoors, shelter in place. If outdoors, get to high ground and do not enter drainages. — Coconino County Emergency Management (@coconinoem) September 10, 2022

Want to see what storms are in your area? Check out our First Alert Weather 12-hour future radar for Arizona below:

Officials are asking anyone outdoors to find shelter to avoid lightning and look out for possible flash flooding. Drivers in the area are being asked to use extreme caution while driving through the storms, especially in the area of U.S. Highway 89 between mile markers 425 and 442.

