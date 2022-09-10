FEED ME! Little Shop of Horrors opens at Fountain Hills Theatre

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Award-winning musical Little Shop of Horrors is playing at the Fountain Hills Theatre until Sept. 25!

Mild-mannered Seymour Krelborn finds himself the owner of a blood-craving plant he names “Audrey II”, after his coworker crush. The intergalatic plant grows bigger and bigger, as does its appetite for more and more. Will Seymour and Audrey be able to save the world from Audrey II’s attempt to take over the world? Come to Fountain Hills Theatre to find out!

The show will run until Sept. 25, with performances every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and every Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $35 for adults and $18 for youth ages 17 and under. There are senior, veteran, student, and group discounts available. You can buy your tickets online or by calling the box office at 480-837-9661 (ext. 3) from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Pictured are actors Jeffrey Middleton, Taylor McGlone, Tom Mangum and Scott Ricafort in Fountain Hills Theatre's performances of Little Shop of Horrors. (Patty Torrilhon | Patty Torrilhon)

Little Shop of Horrors has been one of the longest-running off-Broadway performances, based off of the 1960 film directed by Roger Corman. The score is written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken of Disney classics fame. It’s one show sure to frightfully delight. The Fountain Hills Theatre performance is directed by Peter Hill with music directed by Robin Peterson. The show stars Kendra Gaines, Scott Ricafort, Alex Gonzalez, Sarah McCrea-Schaffer, and many other talented performers.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.