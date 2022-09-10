PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020.

By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.

The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate. With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates. Keep reading to find out which counties have the most seniors in Arizona.

#15. Coconino County

Population aged 65 or older: 12.6%

Population aged 18 and younger: 20.4%

Median age: 31 years old

Median age of males: 30.9 years old

Median age of females: 31 years old

Total population: 142,254 people

#14. Greenlee County

Population aged 65 or older: 12.8%

Population aged 18 and younger: 27.3%

Median age: 35.7 years old

Median age of males: 34.8 years old

Median age of females: 36.3 years old

Total population: 9,465 people

#13. Graham County

Population aged 65 or older: 13.9%

Population aged 18 and younger: 26.8%

Median age: 33.7 years old

Median age of males: 33.6 years old

Median age of females: 34.1 years old

Total population: 38,304 people

#12. Maricopa County

Population aged 65 or older: 15.2%

Population aged 18 and younger: 23.8%

Median age: 36.6 years old

Median age of males: 35.5 years old

Median age of females: 37.8 years old

Total population: 4,412,779 people

#11. Apache County

Population aged 65 or older: 15.5%

Population aged 18 and younger: 26.8%

Median age: 35.4 years old

Median age of males: 34.6 years old

Median age of females: 36.4 years old

Total population: 71,714 people

#10. Santa Cruz County

Population aged 65 or older: 17.9%

Population aged 18 and younger: 27.1%

Median age: 37.2 years old

Median age of males: 35.2 years old

Median age of females: 38.6 years old

Total population: 46,594 people

#9. Navajo County

Population aged 65 or older: 18.1%

Population aged 18 and younger: 26.5%

Median age: 38.2 years old

Median age of males: 36.1 years old

Median age of females: 39.5 years old

Total population: 110,271 people

#8. Yuma County

Population aged 65 or older: 19.1%

Population aged 18 and younger: 25.2%

Median age: 34.8 years old

Median age of males: 33.2 years old

Median age of females: 36.8 years old

Total population: 211,931 people

#7. Pima County

Population aged 65 or older: 19.8%

Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%

Median age: 38.7 years old

Median age of males: 37.1 years old

Median age of females: 40.5 years old

Total population: 1,038,476 people

#6. Pinal County

Population aged 65 or older: 20.5%

Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%

Median age: 39.8 years old

Median age of males: 38.5 years old

Median age of females: 41 years old

Total population: 447,559 people

#5. Cochise County

Population aged 65 or older: 22.2%

Population aged 18 and younger: 21.5%

Median age: 41 years old

Median age of males: 38.8 years old

Median age of females: 44 years old

Total population: 126,442 people

#4. Gila County

Population aged 65 or older: 28.9%

Population aged 18 and younger: 19.8%

Median age: 50.4 years old

Median age of males: 49 years old

Median age of females: 51.5 years old

Total population: 53,846 people

#3. Mohave County

Population aged 65 or older: 30.4%

Population aged 18 and younger: 17.1%

Median age: 52.3 years old

Median age of males: 51.2 years old

Median age of females: 53.1 years old

Total population: 210,998 people

#2. Yavapai County

Population aged 65 or older: 31.6%

Population aged 18 and younger: 16.2%

Median age: 54.1 years old

Median age of males: 52.4 years old

Median age of females: 55.6 years old

Total population: 232,396 people

#1. La Paz County

Population aged 65 or older: 39.8%

Population aged 18 and younger: 16.0%

Median age: 57.4 years old

Median age of males: 57.3 years old

Median age of females: 57.7 years old

Total population: 21,035 people

The article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.