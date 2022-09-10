Counties with the most seniors in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020.
By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate. With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates. Keep reading to find out which counties have the most seniors in Arizona.
#15. Coconino County
- Population aged 65 or older: 12.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.4%
- Median age: 31 years old
- Median age of males: 30.9 years old
- Median age of females: 31 years old
- Total population: 142,254 people
#14. Greenlee County
- Population aged 65 or older: 12.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 27.3%
- Median age: 35.7 years old
- Median age of males: 34.8 years old
- Median age of females: 36.3 years old
- Total population: 9,465 people
#13. Graham County
- Population aged 65 or older: 13.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 26.8%
- Median age: 33.7 years old
- Median age of males: 33.6 years old
- Median age of females: 34.1 years old
- Total population: 38,304 people
#12. Maricopa County
- Population aged 65 or older: 15.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.8%
- Median age: 36.6 years old
- Median age of males: 35.5 years old
- Median age of females: 37.8 years old
- Total population: 4,412,779 people
#11. Apache County
- Population aged 65 or older: 15.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 26.8%
- Median age: 35.4 years old
- Median age of males: 34.6 years old
- Median age of females: 36.4 years old
- Total population: 71,714 people
#10. Santa Cruz County
- Population aged 65 or older: 17.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 27.1%
- Median age: 37.2 years old
- Median age of males: 35.2 years old
- Median age of females: 38.6 years old
- Total population: 46,594 people
#9. Navajo County
- Population aged 65 or older: 18.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 26.5%
- Median age: 38.2 years old
- Median age of males: 36.1 years old
- Median age of females: 39.5 years old
- Total population: 110,271 people
#8. Yuma County
- Population aged 65 or older: 19.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 25.2%
- Median age: 34.8 years old
- Median age of males: 33.2 years old
- Median age of females: 36.8 years old
- Total population: 211,931 people
#7. Pima County
- Population aged 65 or older: 19.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%
- Median age: 38.7 years old
- Median age of males: 37.1 years old
- Median age of females: 40.5 years old
- Total population: 1,038,476 people
#6. Pinal County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%
- Median age: 39.8 years old
- Median age of males: 38.5 years old
- Median age of females: 41 years old
- Total population: 447,559 people
#5. Cochise County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.5%
- Median age: 41 years old
- Median age of males: 38.8 years old
- Median age of females: 44 years old
- Total population: 126,442 people
#4. Gila County
- Population aged 65 or older: 28.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.8%
- Median age: 50.4 years old
- Median age of males: 49 years old
- Median age of females: 51.5 years old
- Total population: 53,846 people
#3. Mohave County
- Population aged 65 or older: 30.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 17.1%
- Median age: 52.3 years old
- Median age of males: 51.2 years old
- Median age of females: 53.1 years old
- Total population: 210,998 people
#2. Yavapai County
- Population aged 65 or older: 31.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 16.2%
- Median age: 54.1 years old
- Median age of males: 52.4 years old
- Median age of females: 55.6 years old
- Total population: 232,396 people
#1. La Paz County
- Population aged 65 or older: 39.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 16.0%
- Median age: 57.4 years old
- Median age of males: 57.3 years old
- Median age of females: 57.7 years old
- Total population: 21,035 people
The article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.
Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.