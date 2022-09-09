Woman shot while staying at short-term rental in south Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are investigating after a woman was apparently shot multiple times while staying at a short-term rental near Old Town Scottsdale early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a home near Hayden and McDowell roads and when they arrived, they found that a woman had been shot at least two times and sustained serious injuries. Paramedics took her to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay. Police say the suspects took off from the scene and it’s currently not clear what led up to the shooting. Video from the scene shows detectives actively focused on a home on Hubbel Street, just east of Eldorado Park.

At this time, police say they believe the shooting was isolated and the victim and suspect knew each other

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.