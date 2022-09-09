Valley temperatures stay below normal

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A humid start to your morning in the Phoenix area. Temps are in the 80s as we start your Friday. Plan on a high below 100 today, topping out around 98 degrees.

What is left of Hurricane Kay is spinning north of the Sea of Cortez. This system will bring quite a bit of moisture into the state over the next 48 hours.

We have a flash flood watch for western Arizona that starts this afternoon and will go through Saturday midnight. Showers and thunderstorm coverage will increase this afternoon and tonight around the state.

Phoenix has a decent chance for rain later this evening and into Saturday morning. Keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans this evening. The heaviest rain will be in western AZ and in the mountain over the next two days. Yuma could see anywhere from a half inch to an inch and a half of rain. Flash flooding will be the main threat for this storm.

Saturday will bring renewed rain chances, but mainly in the mountains of northern AZ, with only a slight chance for rain in Phoenix. Meanwhile, Sunday should be relatively quiet in the Valley, but another chance of rain returns for Monday and Tuesday.

Temps will hover in the upper 90s and low 100s for the next five days.

Have a great weekend!

