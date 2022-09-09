Feed Arizona Children
Tip leads to arrest of Mesa Native Grill & Wings suspected shooter

Gomez is accused of pointing a gun at an employee and shooting at a customer outside a Mesa Native Grill & Wings.(Mesa Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Silent Witness tip led to police finding a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Mesa Native Grill & Wings employee and started shooting at another customer in May. On Wednesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Greg Gomez after releasing surveillance photos of him and his car last month, asking the public for help identifying him.

On May 12, an employee told police she was throwing trash away outside the restaurant near U.S. 60 and Gilbert Road. She says Gomez then went up to her and pointed a gun at her face before running away and jumping into a car. Shortly afterward, a customer told police he walked outside the restaurant to smoke when Gomez drove up and started shooting randomly. Police say there were about 30 customers inside the restaurant, and no one was hurt. He was booked into jail on Thursday on assault and weapons charges.

