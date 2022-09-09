Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Tempe Healing Field returns for 9/11 weekend

The 21st annual Tempe Healing Field tribute is being held at Tempe Beach Park from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Around 3,000 American flags are placed at Tempe Beach Park this weekend to honor those killed during 9/11.

The annual memorial, Tempe Healing Field, is back for people to walk and remember those who died on that tragic day. Each flag has a card tied to it which has the name of a person who passed, some flags are also tied with a yellow ribbon to symbolize first responders.

Here is the list of events planned for the weekend:

  • Tunnel to Towers 5k Run/Walk – Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. 5k run at Tempe Beach Park.
  • Freedom Concert: Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6:30-9 p.m.
  • Healing Field® Tribute/Candlelight Vigil: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to join in the ceremony, speakers, candlelight vigil, and reading of the names of the first responders.
  • Stand Down the Field – Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. Volunteers welcome.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police responded to Central High School shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Phoenix police find no evidence of shots fired at Central High, report all students safe
Police provide update on central high school situation in Phoenix
Raw video: Phoenix Police provide update on situation at Central High School
Here are top picks from Consumer Reports.
Consumer Reports: Choosing the best ‘insulated’ water bottle
CenturyLink is concerned copper thefts could impact access to 911.
Growing number of copper thefts could impact Arizona’s 911 system, CenturyLink warns