Tempe Healing Field returns for 9/11 weekend
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Around 3,000 American flags are placed at Tempe Beach Park this weekend to honor those killed during 9/11.
The annual memorial, Tempe Healing Field, is back for people to walk and remember those who died on that tragic day. Each flag has a card tied to it which has the name of a person who passed, some flags are also tied with a yellow ribbon to symbolize first responders.
Here is the list of events planned for the weekend:
- Tunnel to Towers 5k Run/Walk – Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. 5k run at Tempe Beach Park.
- Freedom Concert: Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6:30-9 p.m.
- Healing Field® Tribute/Candlelight Vigil: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to join in the ceremony, speakers, candlelight vigil, and reading of the names of the first responders.
- Stand Down the Field – Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. Volunteers welcome.
