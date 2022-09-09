Tempe Healing Field returns for 9/11 weekend

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Around 3,000 American flags are placed at Tempe Beach Park this weekend to honor those killed during 9/11.

The annual memorial, Tempe Healing Field, is back for people to walk and remember those who died on that tragic day. Each flag has a card tied to it which has the name of a person who passed, some flags are also tied with a yellow ribbon to symbolize first responders.

Here is the list of events planned for the weekend:

Tunnel to Towers 5k Run/Walk – Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. 5k run at Tempe Beach Park.

Freedom Concert : Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6:30-9 p.m.

Healing Field® Tribute / Candlelight Vigil : Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to join in the ceremony, speakers, candlelight vigil, and reading of the names of the first responders.

Stand Down the Field – Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. Volunteers welcome.

