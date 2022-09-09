Small earthquake rattles area near Flagstaff, USGS reports

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A small earthquake shook an area near Flagstaff Thursday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 2.7-magnitude quake happened shortly after 9 p.m. in an area east of Flagstaff near Walnut Canyon. The USGS received 10 reports from people who felt it.

There’s been no indication that the minor quake caused any damage.

