Scottsdale Police Department increasing salary for new and current officers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther is excited for his officers to make more money moving forward. The chief said for two years, he worked with city leaders to increase the pay for people in his department.

Right now, a starting officer makes $63,232 before overtime. So starting Sunday, a new officer would start with a $66,768 salary. That also includes a 5% increase in salary each year after. Officers can eventually hit their max salary of $93,954 several years into their job.

Walther says the department has 30 openings right now. He says being more competitive with pay will help them get more people to apply. “There are just so many other jobs and opportunities here you’re not putting your life on the line,” Walther said. “It’s about the two things you hear about all the time. It’s recruitment and retention. Retention is the big thing.”

Significant events like the Waste Management Open and Super Bowl will bring more than a million people to the Valley this winter. While people enjoy the fun around Scottsdale, it can put a strain on the police department. Walther wants as many officers as possible to keep people safe during busy times of the year.

“When you see a significant reduction in policing staff around the country and around the Valley, criminals know that. There is an absolute correlation between rise in violent crime in reduction of staffing in PD across the country,” he explained.

The pay bump is for current officers as well. If new officers join the department, they can make money based on their experience. Commanders and sergeants in higher positions will also get a pay bump. They will make at least 5% more than the highest-paid person in the position below them.

Scottsdale isn’t the first department to increase pay for officers recently. The Phoenix Police Department approved a pay bump back in June. Click here if you want to apply to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The new pay scale allows laterals to move into the step that matches their yrs of service at their prior agency.

Examples

Officer A: 2 yrs of service = start pay $35.39/hr $73,611/yr

Officer B: 5 yrs of service = start pay $40.97/hr $85,217/yr

Apply @ https://t.co/TuYLzRaEGi pic.twitter.com/zKd9IgXjno — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) September 1, 2022

Chief Jeff Walther filming with @azfamily about @ScottsdalePD’s new officer pay structure which takes effect this Sunday, Sept 11th.



Starting pay for officers will be

$32.10/hr with a step system where officers top out at $45.17/hr. #ScottsdalePD #joinSPD #BeMore pic.twitter.com/UHi31XzCqb — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) September 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.