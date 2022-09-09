Phoenix police officer who suffered 4 heart attacks, stroke needs community’s help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a call for the community to help a longtime Phoenix Police officer. Officer Jen Smith has worked on the city’s fugitive apprehension team, helping to round up the most violent criminals. She had an embolism last fall and then four consecutive heart attacks and a stroke. Thanks to the incredible response from first responders and her medical team, she survived.

Doctors had a grim prognosis: a 98% chance that she’d be in a vegetative state. Fast forward to now. While Smith lost movement in her limbs, she is making miraculous strides, rehabbing over the past 10 months. As you might imagine, costs are adding up. Insurance coverage is limited, so family and friends set up a GoFundMe to cover that and modifications to Smith’s home. “It’s important that our officers who are the most in need are not having to worry about multiple things such as finances and resources and things like that, so they can focus on their health and recovery and taking care of themselves,” said Darrell Kriplean, president of Phoenix Law Enforcement Association.

With 27 years on the force, many are certainly pulling for her. If you’d like to help support Officer Smith, click/tap here.

