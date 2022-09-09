WATCH LIVE: Phoenix police respond to report of shots fired inside Central High School, no injuries reported
Area schools are currently on lockdown
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple Phoenix police officers are on scene at Central High School following the report of possible shots fired inside the school. No injuries have been reported.
Officers arrived at the school just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, located on Central Avenue between Camelback and Indian School roads. According to a school spokesperson, there was a fight on campus and the school was placed on lockdown. Phoenix police posted an update on social media indicating there was a fight and “possible popping sounds nearby.”
A police spokesperson says officers are searching every room in every building on campus. So far, they have not found anyone who’s been injured or any suspects.
In a post on Twitter shortly before 1 p.m., the Phoenix Union school district says all students are safe but asks that no one comes to the campus. Police ask that parents go to Indian Steele Park located south of the school, where they will be reunited with their children. Enter the park on Glenrosa Avenue.
Nearby Xavier, Brophy and the Coding Academy are also on lockdown as a precaution. Police say Central Avenue is closed on both sides of the school.
Last Thursday, Sept. 1, Phoenix police said Central High School was placed on lockdown during a threat investigation. One person was detained in that case, police said at the time.
Arizona’s Family has crews on scene at Central High School. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.