WATCH LIVE: Phoenix police respond to report of shots fired inside Central High School, no injuries reported

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple Phoenix police officers are on scene at Central High School following the report of possible shots fired inside the school. No injuries have been reported.

Officers arrived at the school just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, located on Central Avenue between Camelback and Indian School roads. According to a school spokesperson, there was a fight on campus and the school was placed on lockdown. Phoenix police posted an update on social media indicating there was a fight and “possible popping sounds nearby.”

A police spokesperson says officers are searching every room in every building on campus. So far, they have not found anyone who’s been injured or any suspects.

In a post on Twitter shortly before 1 p.m., the Phoenix Union school district says all students are safe but asks that no one comes to the campus. Police ask that parents go to Indian Steele Park located south of the school, where they will be reunited with their children. Enter the park on Glenrosa Avenue.

Attention Central Families, the campus is currently on lockdown. Police have responded, and Central Avenue is closed. All students are safe. Please do not come to campus. We will provide an update when the lockdown has been lifted. — PXU (@PhoenixUnion) September 9, 2022

Nearby Xavier, Brophy and the Coding Academy are also on lockdown as a precaution. Police say Central Avenue is closed on both sides of the school.

Last Thursday, Sept. 1, Phoenix police said Central High School was placed on lockdown during a threat investigation. One person was detained in that case, police said at the time.

Arizona’s Family has crews on scene at Central High School. Check back for updates.

Parents of Central High students if you are heading to the area PLEASE go to Indian Steele Park. That is where reunification of your students will take place. Just south of the school enter on Glenrosa Avenue. Please understand this is very preliminary information — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 9, 2022

Numerous police officers responded to Central High School following the report of shots fired inside the school Friday afternoon. (Arizona's Family)

