Man dies after being hit by a car in south Phoenix

Police say a man was hit and killed by a car at a south Phoenix intersection.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Broadway Road is closed for about a half-mile stretch in south Phoenix after police say a man was hit and killed by a car early Friday morning.

Phoenix police were called out to the area of 19th Avenue and Broadway Road around 5 a.m. When officers showed up, they learned that a man was crossing Broadway Road when he was hit by a car that was headed east. Details on the driver have not been released.

Broadway Road from 15th Avenue to 19th Avenue will be closed for most of the morning commute. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route to get around the closure.

