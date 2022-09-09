Man dies after being hit by a car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Broadway Road is closed for about a half-mile stretch in south Phoenix after police say a man was hit and killed by a car early Friday morning.

Phoenix police were called out to the area of 19th Avenue and Broadway Road around 5 a.m. When officers showed up, they learned that a man was crossing Broadway Road when he was hit by a car that was headed east. Details on the driver have not been released.

Broadway Road from 15th Avenue to 19th Avenue will be closed for most of the morning commute. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route to get around the closure.

CLOSED: Broadway Rd Eastbound between 19th Ave and 15th Ave due to a police investigation. Please avoid the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/mRjgE5dipR — Maricopa County Department of Transportation (@MCDOTNews) September 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.