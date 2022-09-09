Blowing dust blankets the east valley, rain slams Casa Grande

SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — No rain so far but the monsoon is making an appearance in the East Valley and about an hour south of the Valley on Friday. Arizona’s Family news helicopter showed aerials of blowing dust around 4 p.m near the reservation and Scottsdale. It wasn’t quite like the wall of dust we saw earlier this month but it caused some visibility problems. Earlier in the afternoon, Casa Grande got hit with some strong rain storms. People in Maricopa said they received rain and hail.

