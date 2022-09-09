Feed Arizona Children
Kyene schools honors those who lost their lives during Sept. 11

Students at Kyrene Monte Vista will present honored guests with handmade thank you notes.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Students in the Kyrene School District are honoring the victims and first responders after the events of Sept. 11.

On Friday, Kyrene Monte Vista elementary students participated in a ceremonial flag raising where they performed patriotic songs. They also presented Tempe Fire and Police with patriotic artwork while thanking them for their service. Check out the video for more.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

