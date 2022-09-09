Kyene schools honors those who lost their lives during Sept. 11

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Students in the Kyrene School District are honoring the victims and first responders after the events of Sept. 11.

On Friday, Kyrene Monte Vista elementary students participated in a ceremonial flag raising where they performed patriotic songs. They also presented Tempe Fire and Police with patriotic artwork while thanking them for their service. Check out the video for more.

