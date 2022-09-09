Growing number of copper thefts could impact Arizona’s 911 system, CenturyLink warns

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Telecommunications company CenturyLink says ongoing theft of its copper wire lines has cost nearly $1 million in damages around the Valley this year alone. The hefty price tag isn’t the only concern. The company also says it could result in outages to 911 services.

CenturyLink is the backbone of several 911 networks across the country, including Arizona. Since the beginning of 2022, the Lumen-owned company says it’s been the victim of 215 separate acts of copper-related theft and vandalism around the Phoenix metro.

The $1 million damage estimate is a sharp contrast with 2021 when the company says copper theft damages totaled only $10,000 statewide. They attribute the growing trend to rising copper prices and other inflation.

Now CenturyLink says it’s partnering with Silent Witness to help curb the problem. They say copper thieves often pose as contractors with official-looking vehicles with magnetic signage. Many thefts are reportedly committed during broad daylight for copper used in CenturyLink pedestals and cross boxes around Phoenix.

The company says anyone truly working on its pedestals will be in marked CenturyLink or Lumen vehicles. Through the partnership with Silent Witness, those who report suspicious activity could be eligible for a reward.

Tips can be submitted through the Silent Witness website here, or by calling 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.