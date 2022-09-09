Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gov. Doug Ducey claims stop-gap border fix has led to drug busts

When pressed, Gov. Ducey claimed the border project has led to drug apprehensions and says he would like to see the containers remain at the border.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Doug Ducey spent the day in Yuma to see firsthand how his temporary border barrier is working. The state spent millions on stacked shipping containers to fill gaps. So, how effective are they? The governor said the containers have helped law enforcement. “The operational control that we have allows us to not only interdict the migrants but to really stop the flow of drug cartels and activity,” Ducey said. The governor boasted that his plan will cut off the flow of illegal drugs smuggled across the border, particularly the flow of deadly fentanyl. “This is a poisoning of people,” he said.

TRENDING: Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Fentanyl seizures have skyrocketed, but data reveals the overwhelming majority of the drug seizures have been at the ports of entry, not from migrants and asylum seekers crossing into the country. “Don’t you think it’s misleading to keep conflating that issue with this right here, saying that this has much of an effect on the flow of drugs coming across the border?” Arizona’s Family reporter Dennis Welch asked. “Dennis, obviously all the teenagers and college kids OD’ing on fentanyl is not fentanyl that has been interdicted,” Ducey replied.

TRENDING: Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona

When pressed, the governor maintained that his border project led to drug apprehensions. “I believe we’ve seen fentanyl seizures nearly every day this week,” Ducey said. “But you don’t have any data on that,” Welch replied. “We do have data fentanyl is coming across the border,” Ducey said.

TRENDING: Suspect flags down patrol car in southeast Arizona, tells deputy he just killed someone

Late Thursday, the Governor’s Office provided data about fentanyl busts across the state, but nothing indicating his stop-gap border fix directly led to more arrests or seizures. The governor was also asked how long he would like to see the containers remain, and he said until President Joe Biden takes more action or until he’s out of office.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Doug Ducey claims shipping container barrier near Yuma stopping drug trafficking
Gov. Doug Ducey claims shipping container barrier near Yuma leading to drug busts
The general manager of Uptown Jungle in Peoria says they've been accepting the funds since...
Should taxpayer money be used to pay for some children to attend Peoria indoor playground?
Some upset after Peoria indoor gym accepts ESA funds
Hobbs, Lake discuss topics separately during gubernatorial candidate forum