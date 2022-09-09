Feed Arizona Children
Crane operator rescued at Intel campus in Chandler

Video from the scene shows crews using another crane to rescue the worker
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crane operator was rescued after getting stuck hundreds of feet in the air after suffering a medical emergency early Friday morning.

Chandler fire crews responded to the Intel Ocotillo campus west of Dobson and Ocotillo roads around 5 a.m. Video from the scene shows crews using another crane to rescue the worker and they were able to successfully bring them down safely. The man’s status is unknown. No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more details.

