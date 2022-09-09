First Alert Weather Day: Could the Phoenix area see storms from ‘Kay’?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Heavy rain from what is left of Hurricane Kay is pounding southeast California and portions of southwest Arizona. These bands of rain showers will continue to push northward on Friday night, bringing the Valley a chance of rain. Models indicate the West Valley would bear the brunt of these storms with heavy rain at times. But storms are possible across the Valley. A flood watch remains in effect for most of western Arizona, which includes Mohave, La Paz and Yuma counties, until Saturday night. Also, a wind advisory remains in effect for Yuma county until 5 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts could top 40+ mph. A chance of showers extends into the morning hours of Saturday but tapering off by the afternoon. Look for below-normal highs both Saturday and Sunday.

More rain from "Kay" could lead to potential flooding for Western AZ. (FirstAlert WX team)

A re-formed monsoon moisture pattern could bring a 30% chance of showers Monday in the afternoon and evening across the Valley that may extend into Tuesday, depending on available moisture and if the atmosphere remains unstable. Then expect mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions as we head into the middle of the week and into the weekend. Highs will be back into the low 100s.

