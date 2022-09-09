Casa Grande police: Man unidentified after fatal shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa Grande police are trying to identify a man who was shot to death earlier this month.

The CGPD said officers were called to the area of East Mopar Street and South Chrysler Lane around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Once officers arrived, they found the body of a man at the scene.

The man is described as Hispanic. He has black hair and a “520″ tattoo on his right forearm. He is estimated to be between 18 and 25 years old.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Alex Teitelbaum at Alex_Teitelbaum@casagrandeaz.gov or 520-421-8711, extension 6017.

