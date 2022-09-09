Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Casa Grande police: Man unidentified after fatal shooting

An unidentified man was found shot to death in Casa Grande in early September.
An unidentified man was found shot to death in Casa Grande in early September.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa Grande police are trying to identify a man who was shot to death earlier this month.

The CGPD said officers were called to the area of East Mopar Street and South Chrysler Lane around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Once officers arrived, they found the body of a man at the scene.

The man is described as Hispanic. He has black hair and a “520″ tattoo on his right forearm. He is estimated to be between 18 and 25 years old.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Alex Teitelbaum at Alex_Teitelbaum@casagrandeaz.gov or 520-421-8711, extension 6017.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jesus Jorge Delcampo was booked into jail on one count of kidnapping and two counts of child...
Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested
James remembers the Queen, who was much shorter than the President, not tall enough to see over...
Phoenix PR executive recalls meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at White House
Young is a volunteer that works just as much as a full-time employee.
Red Cross Volunteer wins Pay It Forward award
The city ordinance requires short-term rentals to be registered with the city or face a fine.
Phoenix short-term rental regulation audit finds enforcement, communication issues