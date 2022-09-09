Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.

According to court paperwork, the boy told police he got to his bus stop too early, so no other kids were around. So he asked Delcampo, who was riding around in a golf cart, for help. Delcampo told the boy to follow him to the shed, where he molested him, investigators say. After Delcampo stopped, police say he told the boy to meet him back at the park.

In an interview with police, the boy’s parents told officers they talked to different maintenance staff, including Delcampo. The boy’s mother said Delcampo appeared “scared,” and his face changed when he was told about the allegations, court documents say. DNA was later taken from all the men working at the complex, including Delcampo, in early August.

When speaking to the police, Delcampo claimed he had gone to work at the complex on the morning of the crime and went directly to the main office. He also said he talked to another coworker along the way and waited at the main office. However, that employee was interviewed by police and said he never spoke to Delcampo that morning. Video surveillance shows Delcampo driving a golf cart the morning of the incident.

Police said on Wednesday DNA found on the victim matched Delcampo, who was taken into custody on Thursday. However, Delcampo claimed innocence, stating it was “impossible” that his DNA was found on the boy, police said. He also reportedly claimed he was at the office despite video surveillance. Delcampo was booked on two counts of molestation of a child and one count of kidnapping.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.