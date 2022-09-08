Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire

Solicitor says victim was barely recognizable after attack
Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and...
Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.(Cherokee Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:04 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday.

Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.

In September 2021, Barnett attacked a Cherokee County man who was an acquaintance, striking him in the head twice with the bat. The solicitor says Barnett was angry when she attacked him.

The victim suffered a brain bleed and broken bones. The solicitor said his sister could barely recognize him when she first saw him at the hospital.

Barnett has prior convictions for burglary, methamphetamine, and larceny. She must serve 85 percent of her sentence before being eligible for parole.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Raymond Zwiefelhofer and booked him into jail on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Phoenix software company president accused of having child porn
The fire started on the roof.
2 people hurt in fire at Mesa apartment complex
Jay Albert Stevens, 52, is accused of shooting and killing another man.
Suspect flags down patrol car in southeast Arizona, tells deputy he just killed someone
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2012 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II escorted by British...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
In the last six months for single-family homes in Phoenix, the average sales price dropped by...
Arizona homebuyers getting more purchasing power as market cools down