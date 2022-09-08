Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday.

Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.

In September 2021, Barnett attacked a Cherokee County man who was an acquaintance, striking him in the head twice with the bat. The solicitor says Barnett was angry when she attacked him.

The victim suffered a brain bleed and broken bones. The solicitor said his sister could barely recognize him when she first saw him at the hospital.

Barnett has prior convictions for burglary, methamphetamine, and larceny. She must serve 85 percent of her sentence before being eligible for parole.

