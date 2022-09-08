Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

‘Thomas and Friends’ introduces first autistic character

Bruno is the show's first character with autism.
Bruno is the show's first character with autism.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The children’s TV show “Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go” is introducing its first autistic character.

His name is Bruno, and Mattel describes him as a “joyful, pun-making brake car.”

Bruno will be voiced by 10-year-old Chuck Smith in the U.S. and 9-year-old Elliot Garcia in the U.K. Both are voice actors with autism.

More than 2% of adults in the U.S. have autism, according to a 2017 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 26th season of “Thomas and Friends” starts later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Demand for self-defense classes increase in the Valley after woman's kidnapping
Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme
Mesa residents on Section 8 have trouble finding landlords accepting vouchers
BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium officially opens on Sunday, Sept. 11
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears