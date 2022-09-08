Feed Arizona Children
Suspect flags down patrol car in southeast Arizona, tells deputy he just killed someone

Jay Albert Stevens, 52, is accused of shooting and killing another man.
Jay Albert Stevens, 52, is accused of shooting and killing another man.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCNEAL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is behind bars in Cochise County after investigators say he confessed to killing another man early Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., a Cochise County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he spotted a man standing in the middle of the road near Central Highway and Sage Lane, just west of McNeal. The man, later identified as 52-year-old Jay Albert Stevens, waived toward the patrol car, and the deputy stopped to ask if he was alright. Stevens then reportedly told the deputy he had just shot and killed someone.

Stevens led deputies to a nearby home where they found a 61-year-old man dead inside. Stevens, from McNeal, was arrested and booked into jail, facing a first-degree murder charge. Investigators have not yet said what led to the shooting or how the two men knew each other.

