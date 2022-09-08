Something Good: Feeding Feathery Friends

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We see people feeding ducks all the time, but there’s one man going above and beyond, to make sure some of the ducks at one Gilbert pond are taken care of.

Some call him “Father Duck”, and his name is Sandy. A viewer wrote to Arizona’s Family after seeing him feed the ducks at the Riparian Preserve, near Guadalupe and Greenfield. “Father Duck” is a regular visitor to the preserve, feeding the ducks. Dozens of ducks flock to him when he arrives.

They clearly know Sandy takes great care of them, ready to feed them seeds. “Father Duck” said, “We need to take care of those who can’t take care of themselves.”

Is something good happening in your neighborhood or community? We’d love to hear from you! Go to www.azfamily.com/somethinggood or email Tess Rafols at trafols@azfamily.com to submit your nomination. Don’t forget photos and video!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.