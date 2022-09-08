Feed Arizona Children
Shadow Mountain’s Space Force JROTC cadets earn private pilot licenses

There are only 10 Space Force JROTC programs nationwide at high schools.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Back to school is in full swing and some Valley high school students are reaching new heights. A trio of seniors at Shadow Mountain High School in northeast Phoenix recently received scholarships to get their private pilot licenses.

FEATURED: Applications now being accepted for Fiesta Bowl’s ‘Wishes for Teachers’ program

That might seem unusual, but these students, Madieson Campos, Brayden Cummings and John Justus, are cadets in Shadow Mountain’s Space Force JROTC. The students were awarded the scholarships last year when they were juniors, and had the opportunity to visit different schools around the county. They lived on one campus for eight weeks while working to get their pilot licenses, and it was all paid for by the Air Force.

Because the branch itself is so new, there are only 10 Space Force JROTC programs around the country! And Shadow Mountain High School plans to expand the program even further. The school plans to add a flight simulator in January.

