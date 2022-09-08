Scottsdale Synchro Arizona swimmer earns gold medal, two bronze’s at Youth World Championships

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale Synchro Arizona, a synchronized swimming club based out of McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatic Center, is feeling pretty proud right now. One of its swimmers, as well as a coach, returned from last month’s Youth World Championships with some shiny new medals.

Thirteen-year-old Mona Schwickert, the youngest member of the U.S. National Team (13-15 age group), earned a gold medal in mixed duet and two bronze medals, helping lead Team USA to the highest point total overall at the 2022 FINA World Youth Artistic Swimming Championships. The sport is now technically known as artistic swimming, as opposed to synchronized swimming.

Mona’s head coach in Scottsdale, Olivia Zhang, was also a coach on the U.S. National Team.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.