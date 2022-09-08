Feed Arizona Children
Red Cross Volunteer wins Pay It Forward award

Young is a volunteer that works just as much as a full-time employee.
By Paul Horton
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward to Michael Young, a hard-working American Red Cross volunteer. Laura King nominated Young. “Michael is counted on to be at a scene at a moments notice. He is on the scene within two hours any day of the week. It could happen even in the middle of the night. He will grab his go bag and help people in their time of need,” said King.

Young has volunteered for the Red Cross since 2014. He is a part of the Disaster Action Team that helps people that may have had a house fire, flooding issues, or even wildfires. Because of his dedication to helping others, the staff and the Red Cross wanted to Pay It Forward to him.

We walked in to surprise him. “So Michael, you thought we were here for something else. AZ Family has a Pay It Forward program and we immediately thought of you. You are a beacon of light to our clients. You come in their time of need. In honor of that, we have a financial award,” said King.

Young is a volunteer that works just as much as a full-time employee. He said there is no better feeling when you can help others. “Usually by the time we finish and provide them with the financial and physical support they need, they will start crying and give you a hug. That always brings the tears in me. You can really realize the appreciation of what the Red Cross does,” said Young.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Program, fill out a nomination form on our community page.

