Phoenix software company president accused of having child porn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A president of a software company in Phoenix is facing charges for having child porn, court documents said. According to police, officers searched Raymond Zwiefelhofer’s Tempe home on June 21 and seized multiple electronic devices, including an encrypted microSD card. Investigators said they analyzed the card and found 87 sexually explicit videos and photos of children, some less than 10 years old.

On Tuesday, around 10:30 a.m., police arrested Zwiefelhofer and booked him into jail on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Court paperwork said he’s the president of World Software Corporation.

