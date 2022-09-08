Indian School Road closed in central Phoenix after hit-and-run crash leaves woman seriously hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Indian School Road is closed between 7th Street and 12th Street after a woman was hit by a car early Thursday morning.

Police say it happened around 6 a.m. when a car headed eastbound struck a woman who was walking in the area. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed an extensive police presence as officers and detectives work to learn what led up to the crash. No other information has been released.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route as the closure is expected to last through the morning commute. Stay with Arizona’s Family First Alert Traffic team for updates.

