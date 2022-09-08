First Alert Weather: Hurricane Kay brings tropical moisture to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the Valley today. Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to about 103 degrees this afternoon. That’s about average for Phoenix this time of year, but it’s much cooler than we’ve been recently. It will also be much more humid today thanks to tropical moisture beginning to stream into Arizona from the south.

As of early Thursday morning, Hurricane Kay is a category two hurricane tracking north and northwest along the Baja Peninsula. Hurricane warnings and Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for the Baja region. The storm is forecast to gradually weaken as it continues to move north and northwest, eventually dying off just off the Southern California coastline over the weekend. The heaviest rain from this system will impact Southern California and Southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Yuma and La Paz counties for Friday afternoon to Saturday evening. Flooding and flash flooding from the remnants of Kay could be possible. Rain chances start for the Valley during the day Friday but climb Friday night into Saturday morning to about 60 percent. The Valley could see up to about a quarter inch of rain. Expect heavier amounts as you travel east from Phoenix to the California border.

Rain chances continue Saturday near 40 percent for the Valley. Rain chances drop to about 20 percent by late Sunday and during the day Monday as the remnants of this storm push east through Arizona. Temperatures take a tumble thanks to the tropical system. Look for mid 90s on Friday and Saturday in the Valley. Triple digits are set to return for Sunday and Monday.

