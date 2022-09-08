Feed Arizona Children
Deputy rescues fox caught in high school’s soccer net

With a bit of work, Deputy Koski was able to safely free the fox, which took off running.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKER, Colo. (Gray News) – A school resource officer in Colorado is being credited with rescuing a fox that was tangled in a soccer net.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Koski was called to the soccer field at Ponderosa High School early Thursday morning regarding the fox.

While the sheriff’s office said it’s best to leave wildlife alone in most cases, this was an extreme circumstance. Deputies said it was clear the fox was in distress and could not free itself.

With a bit of work, Koski was able to safely free the fox, which took off running.

“It ended in a win-win for all!” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Ponderosa High School is located in the city of Parker, about 30 miles south of Denver.

