Clouds roll into Arizona as Hurricane Kay is projected to move north

When it comes to rain, chances start to increase for Friday and Saturday.
By Paul Horton
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nice to see a few clouds roll into our state thanks to Hurricane Kay, which will continue to bring clouds and a few showers through the weekend. Finally, the Heat Warning has ended for the Phoenix area. We will see a high today around 103, our average high this time of year.

Hurricane Kay is forecast to move north of the Baja Peninsula. As it does, it will start to weaken. However, it will continue to bring clouds and cooler temperatures. The forecast highs will be in the mid 90′s for Friday and Saturday.

When it comes to rain, chances start to increase for Friday and Saturday. Forecast models show that we could end up with .2″ to .5″ of rain in certain areas here in the Valley. However, in western Arizona, they will have more rainfall. Models show .05 to an inch of rain in Yuma up into Parker. Therefore, a Flood Watch has been issued for Western Arizona from Friday through Saturday Evening. Rain is expected in Southern California, and they could use it.

Next week, temperatures stay below average in the upper 90′s with some moisture in the air. We will watch and see if remnants of Kay could bring us a chance of storms for Monday and Tuesday.

