Chandler man arrested for trying to buy guns with fake money, police say

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A convicted felon from Chandler has been arrested after allegedly forging his identity to buy a gun and using fake money to purchase the weapon.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Shayne Teal purchased a gun from a pawn shop in Mesa on Aug. 15 using another’s man license before using five counterfeit $100 bills the next day to buy a gun from an area Bass Pro Shops. Then, on Aug. 17, hospital staff reported that they noticed Teal had multiple IDs. After an extensive investigation, including looking through surveillance video, detectives identified Teal.

Police arrested him at his home on Tuesday, where they found the stolen driver’s license used to purchase the guns along with three counterfeit $100 bills. Arresting officers also discovered “M30″ or suspected fentanyl pills.

During an interview with detectives, Teal reportedly admitted to buying the guns with the stolen ID and the fake money. Teal also said he had two guns in his car and two baggies of fentanyl. Inside the vehicle, police found guns different from the ones known to have been purchased.

Teal faces multiple charges, including theft, forgery, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

