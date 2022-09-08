Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

BetMGM, Arizona Cardinals set to open first sportsbook at an NFL stadium

The two-story, 17,000-square-foot building packs a 265-square-foot video wall and 39 TVs.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Sports betting and gaming entertainment company BetMGM and the Arizona Cardinals debuted the very first sportsbook at an NFL stadium Thursday morning in Glendale. Located on The Great Lawn, the BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium is hard to miss. The two-story, 17,000-square-foot building packs a 265-square-foot video wall and 39 TVs.

RELATED: Super Bowl buzz boosting home sales around Glendale

“The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium is one of the most revolutionary additions an NFL stadium has seen in decades and unlike anything fans have encountered on gamedays,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said in a news release. “BetMGM shares the Arizona Cardinals’ vision in pursuing new ways to break barriers and entertain fans.”

It might be called a sportsbook, but it’s not just for placing bets. Aside from the 25 betting kiosks, the facility also features a gourmet bar and grill with indoor and outdoor dine-in seating. There are also plans to use the outdoor space as an amphitheater for concerts and standup acts.

That's the same day the Cardinals kick off the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We are proud and thrilled to be the NFL’s first team to offer its fans this type of unprecedented amenity and innovative experience,” said Michael Bidwill, owner of the Arizona Cardinals. “The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium gives us a chance to engage current and potential fans on a year-round basis in a fun, entertaining and responsible way.”

The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium officially opens to the public this Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. Later that day, the Cardinals kick off the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs. The sportsbook will be open seven days a week. Learn more about the new venue by tapping or clicking here.

RELATED: Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee still seeking volunteers for events leading up to the big game

State Farm Stadium will also be the home of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium is the first of its kind at an NFL stadium.
The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium is the first of its kind at an NFL stadium.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium officially opens on Sunday, Sept. 11
BetMGM Sportsbook set to debut at State Farm Stadium
Former football player Larry Fitzgerald attends the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards at Casa...
Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald to join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown
Antonio Hamilton suffered severe burns on Monday.
Cardinals’ Antonio Hamilton to miss start of season due to “freak accident” in the kitchen